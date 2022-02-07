BATON ROUGE, La. - Senate leaders on Monday proposed a map that would largely keep current boundaries for Louisiana's top school board intact while three other proposals are aimed at adding a third majority-minority district to the mix.
The Senate & Governmental Affairs Committee is set to vote on the measures Tuesday, the same day the House debates a separate measure that would largely keep the current lines in place.
The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education includes 11 members, with eight elected by voters and three named by the governor.
Boundaries for the eight elected districts are being redrawn as part of the once-a-decade process called redistricting sparked by population changes.
