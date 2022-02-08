BATON ROUGE, La. - In a split along party and racial lines, a Senate committee Tuesday morning approved a leadership bill that would generally keep intact the boundaries for Louisiana's top school board.
The measure, Senate Bill 14, was approved 6-2 and next faces action in the full Senate.
The proposal would retain two majority-minority districts for the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, which means areas where Black residents, who make up 33% of the state's population, form a majority of the BESE district.
Read more about the BESE plan from our news partner The Advocate.