BATON ROUGE, La. - Leaning on the nationwide crime wave, a state Senate committee without objection Tuesday advanced legislation to repeal the “Raise the Age law” and send 17-year-olds to adult prisons – even though five of the senators on the panel backed the law when it was passed in 2016.
Recalling specifics of recent shootings involving teenagers, Attorney General Jeff Landry, 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton and former Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizaro, who now works for Landry, teamed together to testify that out-of-control teenagers are largely responsible for the increase in violent crimes Louisiana is experiencing and that the hurdles put in place by the “Raise the Age” law keeps law enforcement from being adequately able to handle.
“Give me the teeth to fight it,” said Clayton, who prosecutes crimes in Iberville, West Baton Rouge & Pointe Coupee parishes. “I’m giving ‘Raise the Age’ a break, but it’s not working … Let me lock his little butt up.”
