BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana House Education committee advanced Wednesday Senate-passed legislation that would ban transgender youth from participating in competitive sports.
Senate Bill 44 is the same measure that the Legislature approved last year, was vetoed by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards that lawmakers were unable to overturn.
Republican State Sen. Beth Mizell, of Franklinton, said she is annoyed that her measure has been called a transgender discrimination bill. The Fairness in Women's Sports Act would require athletes to participate only with others of the same “biological sex” listed on their birth certificates.
