BATON ROUGE, La. - Senate President Page Cortez said Wednesday he came away from a meeting with Gov. John Bel Edwards with the clear understanding that there was no need for the Legislature to investigate events surrounding the death of Black motorist Ronald Greene.
Cortez's comments largely mirror those of House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, who reportedly said Edwards had said in June 2021, that there was no need for further action by state lawmakers because "Greene died in a wreck."
Edwards on Tuesday repeatedly denounced that version of events and said he has never said publicly or privately that Greene died in a wreck. He said many of the statements in recent days on his role are "categorically false."
Edwards' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Cortez's statements.
The initial, official version of events was that Greene died after a collision. It later came to light that Greene died at the hands of State Police after a high-speed chase in northeast Louisiana, setting up a controversy that has bubbled for more than two years and which has heated up politically in recent days.
