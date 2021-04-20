Louisiana Supreme Court

The courtroom of the Louisiana Supreme Court in the new 200,000-square-foot white granite and marble building, located on Royal Street in the French Quarter, in New Orleans, is shown Monday, May 10, 2004. (AP Photo/Judi Bottoni)

 JUDI BOTTONI
Sen. Patrick McMath

Sen. Patrick McMath, R-Covington

BATON ROUGE, La. - A Senate committee advanced a proposal Monday to expand the number of members of the Louisiana Supreme Court from seven to nine.

Senate Bill 163 also would call for redistricting of justices’ districts after each U.S. census. The most heavily populated district currently is 75% bigger than the least populated, said bill co-author Sen. Patrick McMath, R-Covington. The current districts have been reapportioned only once over the past 80 years, he said.

“The goal is to set up fair districts where all the people of our state get a roughly equal say in who is on our Supreme Court,” McMath said.

