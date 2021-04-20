BATON ROUGE, La. - A Senate committee advanced a proposal Monday to expand the number of members of the Louisiana Supreme Court from seven to nine.
Senate Bill 163 also would call for redistricting of justices’ districts after each U.S. census. The most heavily populated district currently is 75% bigger than the least populated, said bill co-author Sen. Patrick McMath, R-Covington. The current districts have been reapportioned only once over the past 80 years, he said.
“The goal is to set up fair districts where all the people of our state get a roughly equal say in who is on our Supreme Court,” McMath said.