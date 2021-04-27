BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana would require the national anthem to be played or sung before any sports competition held at a taxpayer-financed stadium or other venue, under a proposal heading to the full Senate for debate.
Senate to debate whether to require national anthem at games
