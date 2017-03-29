The 2017 Senior Health and Fitness Expo is this morning at Riverview Hall Convention Center in Shreveport
It's from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Riverview Hall Convention Center at 600 Clyde Fant Parkway in downtown Shreveport, LA.
The expo is proudly sponsored by NW Louisiana Senior Olympics Games, Inc. and The Best of Times. It is part of the 26th annual "Northwest Louisiana Senior Olympics Games" which includes participating athletes from seven parishes in North Louisiana.
At this year's senior expo, there will be FREE admission, FREE parking, and lots of free give-away items and information. There will be entertainment, contests, door prizes, and numerous FREE health care screenings.
Though the expo has FREE Admission for persons of all ages, it is requested that attendees bring canned goods or non-perishable food items for donation to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.
There will be 60+ businesses, organizations, and agencies who will have exhibit booths to provide seniors, their family members, and others with information about various products and services.