BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Dozens more seniors in the Shreveport-Bossier City area now have their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The David Raines Community Health Center in Bossier City offered special weekend hours with appointments for those over 70 to get their shots.
"We saw one lady drove 400 miles, her and her husband, just to get an appointment," said Anthony E. Hill, who got his shot, along with his wife Emily.
Many of the seniors who made appointments say they've been diligent when it comes to safety measures during the pandemic.
"My daughter's a traveling nurse," said Janelle Payne, who also received her first dose on Saturday. "She just cautioned me, 'stay home mom, there's too much going on out here.' So I took her advice and stayed home."
Everyone who took part in Saturday's vaccination efforts had to make an apartment in the days leading up to the event. The clinic's parking lot was often full, but the staff kept things moving.
"You wait in the car because they come out and gave you the paperwork to fill out," said Payne.
"Everybody was helpful and pleasant," added Anthony E. Hill.
Once checked in, most didn't have to wait long to be called back to get their shot.
"You really don't feel it. [The staff] is very good at giving the injection," said Payne.
For most, the longest part is the 15-minute wait after getting the shot to make sure there are no immediate side effects. Then, it's another 28 days until they can get the second dose.
"We make the [second] appointments before they leave," said Willie White, the CEO of David Raines Community Health Centers. "They get a vaccination card that indicates the date that they received the vaccination, the date for their return appointment, and also the type of vaccine that they received."
They also leave with a renewed hope that the pandemic could be over in the coming months.
"It's the confidence of knowing that you're getting the vaccine, which could easily prevent us from getting COVID-19," said Payne.
"I've never been away from home for a whole year," said Anthony E. Hill. "Maybe I get a chance get back in the near future."
"You do what you have to do to protect yourself," said Emily Hill. "It's been a long road but eventually it'll be over."
The David Raines Community Health Center at 128 Homer Road in Minden will be doing a similar "vaccination day" on Saturday, Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are required. For information or to set up an appointment, call the clinic's hotline at 318-227-3354.