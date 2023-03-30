TEXARKANA, Texas - For those of a certain age, learning to use technology is not a simple task. Meanwhile, teenagers seem to know it all with ease.
At the Ark-Tex Council of Governments, senior citizens and Arkansas High School seniors are both gathered for a new class being taught.
The goal is to have the young seniors teach the older ones about how to better understand technology, including smart phones and tablets.
The class runs for about five weeks with seven high schoolers teaching 21 senior citizens. The students are also receiving community service credit.
If the class turns out to be popular, organizers say they might offer it year-round.