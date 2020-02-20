SHREVEPORT, La. – The sentencing date for a former Bossier Parish School Board member and his co-defendant has been pushed back again.
Mike Mosura, the former board member, and Brant Landry, were scheduled to be sentenced in federal court Thursday in connection with their involvement in a “pill mill” that distributed performance-enhancing drugs. But court records indicate both will now appear May 28 before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote for sentencing.
Mosura, 44, of Bossier City, pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute anabolic steroids. He admitted he was involved in a scheme to distribute the drugs in the Shreveport-Bossier City area from January 2016 to May 2018.
Brant Landry, 39, and wife Julie Landry, 42, both of Bossier City, were indicted on similar charges. Charges are expected to be dismissed against his Julie Landry.
Brant Landry is no longer subject to home incarceration; however, he is restricted to his home from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day or other times directed by his probation officer based on the needs of his employment or education.
Brant Landry was released on a $25,000 bond following his arraignment on Oct. 9, 2018. He was allowed to remain free on the same bond after he pleaded guilty.
Since then, Brant Landry has complied with all conditions of his release, but that has prevented him from seeking employment or furthering his education according to court documents.
Brant Landry’s attorney, Nichole Buckle, said she communicated with the government’s attorney and probation officer and neither objected to removing Landry’s location monitoring equipment, court records state.
Mosura, Brant Landry and Julie Landry were indicted as the result of a traffic stop on May 22, 2018 that netted Brant Landry for driving erratically. Brant Landry told a Bossier sheriff's deputy he had a .45-caliber pistol and medication in his vehicle.
The deputy found a plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance that was later identified as Xanax and 11 vials of yellow liquid, later determined to be anabolic steroids.
Further investigation revealed that Brant Landry distributed steroids to Mosura, who in turn consumed and distributed the steroids to third parties. Mosura admitted to receiving and distributing the steroids.