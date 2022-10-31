NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Separate crashes early Monday morning in neighboring parishes claimed the lives of two people, state police said in a news release.
The first was reported around 7 a.m. on U.S. Highway 84 east of Clarence that claimed the life of Thomas Kennedy, 42, of Winnfield.
Troopers said he was westbound in his 2007 pickup truck when he crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound tractor-trailer. Kennedy, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. The big rig driver was not hurt.
A half-hour later, a single vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 71 near the Natchitoches-Winn line led to the death of Kelly Allen, 44, of Natchitoches.
Allen was traveling north in her Ford F-150 when she lost control, left the roadway and hit a guardrail before overturning into Saline Bayou. She died at the scene.