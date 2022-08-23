SHREVEPORT, La. -- Stores that sell liquor in this city will no longer need a separate entrance and a wall between its liquor sales and those of other items, such as snacks and tobacco. That's as long as they don't allow anyone under age 21 inside.
The Shreveport City Council unanimously repealed the city's separation law on liquor sales -- the only such law that remains in Louisiana.
In other business, the council also decided to pause before voting on restrictions on short term rentals -- like Airbnb's. They unanimously decided to remand the ordinance back to the Metropolitan Planning Commission.
It would require owners to get special exception permits if they want to allow more than ten people to stay, or if the property is within 500 feet of another short term rental.