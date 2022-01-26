SEREPTA, La.--A Serepta woman is trying to her water bill straightened out.
Peggy Armstead called KTBS after she says her bill went from $40 to $940. Even though she lives in Serepta she's battling the town of Cullen. She says she was told their was a valve leak that caused the price hike. Armstead believes she shouldn't have to foot the bill if the increase wasn't her fault.
"I am thinking they are robbing us, this is more like armed robbery, they know we aren't using that much water," said Armstead.
Armstead wrote a letter to the mayor and KTBS has reached out via telephone to Terry Hoof. We are waiting to hear back.
As of right now, Armstead is being told her water will be disconnected if she doesn't cover the balance.