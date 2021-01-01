MONROE, La. - Funeral arrangements have been set for Louisiana congressman-elect Luke Letlow.
Letlow died Tuesday night in Shreveport after battling COVID-19. His family issued a statement saying in part:
"We are heartbroken to have lost Luke far too early and with far too much promise but we are immensely grateful for all that Luke achieved in a life. Our family is so thankful for the outpouring of support we have received and will work every day to honor his memory and the legacy he leaves behind."
Letlow's funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at North Monroe Baptist Church.
All covid-19 restrictions will be followed and masks will be required. The church will livestream the service
Letlow would have been sworn into congress on Sunday.
He is survived by his wife, a three-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter.