SHREVEPORT, La. – Services have been set for a Shreveport teen killed in a shooting last week.
Visitation for the family of Clinton “Three” Johnson III, 15, will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday at Precious Memories Mortuary on Greenwood Road. A balloon release will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Caddo Middle Magnet.
The homegoing service is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Woodlawn High School.
Johnson, a Woodlawn sophomore and member of the Knights basketball team, was killed on Oct. 11 as he and another male were riding motorized bikes on Turner Lane in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. Police said they were racing up and down the road when the driver of a burgundy SUV passed them, made a U-turn then started firing gunshots.
Johnson was hit several times. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he died.
Police are uncertain if the male who was with Johnson was a teenager or young adult. After the shooting, the male left the scene on his white motorized bike. Neither he nor his bike has been located.
The neighborhood where the shooting took place was searched, including a number of vacant homes in the area.
The motive for the shooting is unknown. The detectives do not know whether the shooter knew Johnson and the other male, was upset at them or if it was a road rage incident, Sgt. Angie Wilhite said.
Detectives are following up on leads but have not made an arrest.