NEW ORLEANS - Attorneys for 843 plaintiffs suing Baton Rouge nursing home owner Bob Dean over the mismanaged evacuation of seniors during Hurricane Ida said Thursday they've reached a preliminary class action settlement that could be between $12 million and $15 million.
The final amount won't be determined until an Oct. 3 hearing in 24th Judicial District Court, but the payout averages out to just over $17,000 per plaintiff. The actual amount awarded to each will be determined by a court-appointed special master. Blair Constant, class council for Couhig Partners, said Thursday that payments could be issued later this year.
