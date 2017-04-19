Former Shreveport Fire Chief Craig Mulford, who was fired after being accused of impeding a police investigation into mistreatment of two mentally challenged men at a fire station, has reached a tentative settlement with the city in which he would receive a six-figure payment and drop his request for reinstatement, KTBS News has learned.
Mulford moved to get his job back after criminal charges against him were dismissed a year ago.
The agreement, which has not been finalized, would include back pay retroactive to his firing in 2014 and additional retirement contributions. Neither city officials nor Mulford's attorney would provide details until the settlement has been finalized, but another person familiar with the agreement put the amount at upper six figures.
"Everything is tentative at this point; nothing is firm. We are close to a conditional agreement," said Mulford's attorney, Eron Brainard, who confirmed the settlement would involve back pay and retirement contributions but would not discuss any specifics. He said approval of the retirement contributions is still needed by the state firefighters retirement system.
Both sides have been negotiating a settlement for months. A sticking point has been the retirement contribution to what's called the Deferred Retirement Option Plan. Under DROP, an employee who is eligible to retire and start collecting benefits can keep working for up to three years.
Instead of having those additional years included in future retirement benefit calculations, the employee puts a lump sum into a separate account each year they keep working. Once the employee retires, the money in the DROP account is paid to them with interest, on top of what's in their pension plan.
Mulford sought reinstatement after the district attorney dismissed charges in the Fire Station 8 scandal.
That scandal erupted in 2013 amid an investigation about the treatment of two intellectually challenged men who liked to hang out at the fire station on the State Fairgrounds. A prostitute was hired to have sex with one of the men and there were instances of one of the men being left on the roof, along with other acts of humiliation. Four firefighters were arrested early on in the investigation.
Mulford was eventually indicted for malfeasance in office and fired on the grounds he interfered with the Fire Station 8 probe. Caddo District Attorney James Stewart, who inherited the case from his predecessor, dismissed the charges on the grounds of selective prosecution, including "duplicitous charges" and how the case was strung along.