SHREVEPORT, La. -- A settlement has been reached to move the Confederate monument from the Caddo Parish Courthouse property.
Parties from both sides in the case met on Monday and signed an agreement allowing the Caddo Parish Commission to move forward with removing the monument and transporting to another location, which is undetermined at this time. However, the settlement states the new location will be designated by Aug. 30.
“We are pleased to have reached an agreement in the UDC v. Commission case,” said parish attorney Donna Frazier said in a statement. “The parish has executed all legal means in the removal of the monument and will proceed with next steps."
Those steps include seeking bids on the actual removal, transportation and installation at a new site.
Earlier in the day, the Shreveport Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which owns the monument, issued a statement about the commission's plan to build a protective barrier or box around the statue.
It reads:
"Shreveport Chapter of The United Daughters of the Confederacy is pleased that Caddo Parish and its Commissioners are taking action to prevent any further vandalism to our monument. Recent events prompted our organization to consider just such a barrier be installed for the monument’s protection. Now with the parish’s response to those events, their soon to be erected temporary structure will hopefully be designed to withstand the elements and give our monument honoring American War Veterans the security it deserves."
The commission voted last week to have the barrier up be week's end; however, that was delayed until this week when a structural engineer suggested a design for the box-type structure needed to be completed first. There was no definite timetable for this week when it would be done.