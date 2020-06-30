SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Caddo grand jury on Monday indicted seven people in connection with four homicides and related crimes, according to District Attorney James Stewart.
Indicted and their charges are:
- Gregory Earl Jones, 38, charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault on a peace officer in the Feb. 16 second-degree murder of Tasha Mayberry; and Tristan Mayberry, 28, charged with accessory after-the-fact to second-degree murder.
- Rotrick Deon Ivory, 30, charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery in connection with the May 8, 2018, slaying of Michael Smith.
- Traveon Cannon, 20, and Kasey Howard, 22, charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Feb. 5 slaying of Jaderris Montreal Taylor.
- Daniel Haire, 24, charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the February slaying of Rodney Nordby; and Dillon Brown, 28, charged with accessory after-the-fact to second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with Nordby's death.