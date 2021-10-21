SHREVEPORT, La. -- Five men accused in various homicides and two others accused of not reporting crimes were indicted Wednesday by a Caddo Parish grand jury.
Those charged with the homicides were Anderito Parnell Smith Jr. and Deangelo Deshun Whitaker, both 21 and both from Bossier City; Brandon Damon Glover, 18, and Datavious Deon Simmons,19, both from Shreveport; and Emmanuel Dewayne Johnson, 30, of Shreveport.
Smith and Whitaker are charged in connection with the May 2 slaying of Emanual Emon King, 19, of Vivian, who was shot multiple times in the 3700 block of Richmond Avenue.
Glover and Simmons are charged in connection with the June 26 shooting death of Keshun Latrayvius Cole, 20, who died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital shortly after he was shot in the 900 block of West 62nd Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Johnson is charged in connection with the July 21 death of Patrick Lynn Goines, 32, who died after being shot several times in the parking lot of a convenience store at Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.
Smith, Whitaker, Glover, Simmons and Johnson are in custody at Caddo Correctional Center.
Kimara Ashunti Thomas, 24, and Joshua Chaucoy Thomas, 19, no relation, are charged in separate indictments with failure to report the commission of a felony. Kimara Thomas is charged with failure to report information regarding the slaying of Emanual Emon King. Joshua Thomas is charged with failure to report information regarding the slaying of Keshun Latrayvius Cole.
Joshua Thomas has an active arrest warrant in connection with the charge against him.