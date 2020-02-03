SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies now have arrested all seven people in connection with the theft of $280,000 from the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release.
The last two arrests were made Friday when siblings David Nelson, 43, and Amber Nelson, 41, both of Shreveport, turned themselves in at the Caddo Correctional Center.
Angela Mere Lane, 54, of Sheveport, was arrested Thursday after Shreveport police received information she was at a home on Wagner Street. And Jamilah King, 24, of Shreveport, was arrested Wednesday after being located by Bossier City police.
All were booked on felony theft charges and are free on bond.
Arrested previously were Keshana Dominique, 26, of Shreveport, Nydra Williams, 38, and Alton Williams, 59, both of Shreveport and no relation.
All seven, who are clerks and a manager at the hotel, are accused of hiding cash transactions involving guest stays so they could pocket the money paid by guests, Prator said.
They are also accused of defrauding the hotel by giving away free rooms. A company audit uncovered the internal theft and determined the hotel to be at a loss of $280,000.