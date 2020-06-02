HOCHATOWN, Okla. - A seven-year-old is dead and a 14 and 12-year-old were injured after a crash in McCurtain County, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma State Police say Cassie Mayes, 33, of Bogata, Texas was heading south on U.S. 259 when she stopped while trying to turn left just south of Stevens Gap Road. The crash report says Landon James, 25, of Watson,Oklahoma, drove into the back of Mayes' Honda Odyssey, while she was stopped.
Both Mayes and James were not injured. Mayes' 14-year-old and 12-year-old passengers were treated and released for their injures. A 7-year-old inside Mayes' van was not injured but another 7-year-old was taken by Air Evac to Paris Regional Hospital where he later died.
The crash report says everyone was wearing a seat belt and the crash is under investigation.