SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport council member has proposed creating a new position to act as a liaison between the public and City Council.
The resolution to create the director of council affairs was proposed by City Council member Alan Jackson. No reason for the position was given when the matter was introduced at Monday’s City Council administrative session. A separate ordinance sets a base salary of $81,500 plus benefits.
That position and several other city leadership positions that came up Monday will be formally voted on at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The council on Tuesday will be asked to consider an ordinance amending the Riverfront Development Fund, which in eliminates four positions in the city’s in-house economic development staff. Mayor Tom Arceneaux said economic development will be handled in the mayor’s office, by other departments or through the private sector.
The city no longer has an economic development director since the firing of Drew Mouton in October.
CAO Tom Dark said the others in that department are being moved into other positions. That means $250,000 earmarked for the Riverfront Fund can be reduced, with $125,000 going into reserves and $100,000 allocated to cover a previously approved but unfunded project where the city committed to paying a portion of the cost of a monument in the city-owned Oakland Cemetery to honor victims of the 1873 yellow fever epidemic. The other $25,000 will go to the Northwest Louisiana Economic Partnership to enhance their economic development role.
Councilman Grayson Boucher said he was always been an advocate of NLEP.
Jackson questioned doing away with the department, saying it is a “big concern to me” and expressing the importance of economic development to the city. He also said the position was in the city charter.
Arceneaux responded the city charter will be followed.
Another proposed ordinance changes the city financial officer title back to director of finance as it was prior to former Mayor Adrian Perkins’ administration. The finance director will report to the chief administrative officer and not the mayor, as was the case under Perkins.
As for the director of council affairs position, government watchdog Jon Glover was the only citizen to question it. She reminded council members they just recently asked voters to vote for them and now “you’re asking us to go to someone other than you for information or provide information, makes little or no sense at all.”
“Why do I need one. Why do you need one?” Glover asked of the liaison position.
She pointed out the council already has a clerk and chief deputy clerk.
“We expect to have our conversations with you, our representatives, and not a liaison,” she said.