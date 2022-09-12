TEXARKANA, Texas – Despite the long agenda on Monday at the Texarkana, Texas City Council meeting, the mayor and council members moved along handling several items.
Mayor Bob Bruggeman recognized the passing of a long-standing citizen, businessman and civil servant of the Texarkana community, Mr. David Gus Orr, and Bruggeman sent thoughts and prayers to the Orr family.
In addition, the mayor recognized David Baumgardner’s years of service to the community at Lifenet, Inc. and commended his handling of the pandemic in the community.
The consent items for consideration included receiving and accepting certification of unopposed candidates for two council members. One was for Ward Four’s Christie Page and the other was for Jay Davis, council member for Ward Six. Since both were certified unopposed, it was certified that they were re-elected for their current positions.
The resolution approving the application for the Fiscal Year 2022 Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant providing a total of $13,871, with the city receiving $8,323 and Bowie County, Texas receiving $5,548.
And, approval for the application for the Fiscal Year 2023 Bullet-Resistant Shield grant program was a consent item as well.
All of the above items were approved on the consent agenda.
Action items included amending the budget estimate of the revenues and expenditures for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2022 and adopting the budget and appropriating resources for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2022 and ending Sept. 30, 2023.
Also, approval for the fiscal year 2023 Master Fee list and considering the issuance and sale of combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation for 2022.
All of the above were passed unanimously.
Briefings included adopting and approving a ten-year water and sewer rate structure and scheduled increases of water and sewer rates per NewGen Strategies and Solutions water and sewer rate study which showed a proposed 5% increase in 2023.
Also, the amending of the Code of Ordinances of the City Land Development Code was an item for consideration.
Public hearings included fixing the tax rate and levy for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2023 upon all taxable property in the city; ratifying the recently adopted budget containing a property tax rate; approval for the Air Force RADOME to allow the Texarkana Airport Authority to donate to the Air Force Radar Museum in Belefontaine, Ohio.
All of the above were approved.
In addition, there were food sales properties approved, as well as a car lot, and a tattoo studio.
The next city council meeting is slated for Monday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.