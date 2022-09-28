NEW ORLEANS - Federal regulators say at least 12 Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms and two drilling rigs have been evacuated and shut down in preparation for Hurricane Ian.
The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement estimates the evacuations affect about 2% of the 521 crewed platforms in the Gulf.
Production platforms are the offshore structures from which oil and natural gas are produced and transported to shore. Unlike drilling rigs, which typically move from location to location, platforms stay in the same spot.
At least four mobile rigs have moved out of the storm's predicted path, according to BSEE.