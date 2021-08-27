NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The Natchitoches and Sabine school districts have announced they will be closed Monday because of potential of impact from Hurricane Ida.
Additionally, Northwestern State University campuses will be closed and classes are cancelled on Monday because of possible flooding and other hurricane-related threats.
Natchitoches and Sabine school officials say they will be monitoring the situation over the weekend. Additional information will be provided on the districts' Facebook page and websites.
Both districts anticipate reopening Tuesday.
At NSU, residence halls and dining facilities will remain open Monday, and other essential offices and personnel will be accessible. The 24-hour computer lab in Russell Hall will remain open. Campus events scheduled for Monday also will be postponed.