SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms are possible this evening over the I-30 corridor
and Tuesday morning over the eastern ArkLaTex according to the Storm Prediction Center. All modes could occur including gusty winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes and heavy downpours.
The parent storm system responsible for the potential severe weather was located over northern New Mexico Monday evening heading our way.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Storms develop and move east from the Dryline (Yellow) and Cold Front (Blue) early Monday evening.
A few hours later, the storms may reach northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas.
These storms may run into a more stable environment across the ArkLaTex during the late night hours and dissipate leaving tranquil conditions until Tuesday morning.
Then, the cold front approaches northeast Texas by sunrise Tuesday.
Storms may re-develop along this boundary during the mid morning.
A few could be severe close to the lunch hour.
The rain is forecast to depart the ArkLaTex by the early afternoon.
Precipitation amounts may exceed a half inch.
