SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a SLIGHT risk of severe storms for late Wednesday and Wednesday night.
All modes of severe weather are possible including isolated tornadoes!
Rainfall is projected to be light although there could be isolated heavier amounts.
The weather systems responsible for this forecast are shown on the Water Vapor image from Tuesday evening. The tail end of Tuesday's storm over the mid west and Wednesday's approaching system over California could combine to bring severe thunderstorms.
Here is the forecast timeline:
A warm front or the tail end of Tuesday's system may be drawn up across the ArkLaTex on Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms...some severe are possible.
By late Wednesday evening, an approaching dry line and cold front could kick off a line of storms...some severe.
This line of storms could translate east across the ArkLaTex after midnight.
The rain is projected to depart around sunrise.
