SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms capable of producing all modes of severe weather including tornadoes could occur Tuesday into Tuesday night across the ArkLaTex into Mississippi and Tennessee according to the Storm Predictions Center. The worst of the weather may happen in the eastern part of our area. The risk is enhanced there.
The storm system responsible for this forecast was entering the northwest part of the US on Sunday morning.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Showers develop early Tuesday morning across the ArkLaTex.
Thunderstorms form by the early afternoon.
Some of the storms could become severe in the afternoon.
Severe weather may be prevalent from the eastern ArkLaTex into Mississippi and Tennessee during the evening and overnight.
A cold front sweeps through clearing us out with windy and colder weather by Wednesday morning.
Rain totals may range from a quarter to a half inch with isolated heavier amounts in eastern sections.
