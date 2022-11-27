Severe Weather Threat for the ArkLaTex on Tuesday (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms capable of producing all modes of severe weather including tornadoes could occur Tuesday into Tuesday night across the ArkLaTex into Mississippi and Tennessee according to the Storm Predictions Center.  The worst of the weather may happen in the eastern part of our area.  The risk is enhanced there.

Tuesday's Storm System as of Sunday Morning

The storm system responsible for this forecast was entering the northwest part of the US on Sunday morning.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Showers develop early Tuesday morning across the ArkLaTex.

Tuesday Midday Forecast

Thunderstorms form by the early afternoon.

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Some of the storms could become severe in the afternoon.

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Severe weather may be prevalent from the eastern ArkLaTex into Mississippi and Tennessee during the evening and overnight.

Wednesday Morning Forecast

A cold front sweeps through clearing us out with windy and colder weather by Wednesday morning.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain totals may range from a quarter to a half inch with isolated heavier amounts in eastern sections.

It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Skip Kordas are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.

Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.

