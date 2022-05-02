SHREVEPORT, La. - The Severe Storm Watch issued by the Storm Prediction Center earlier Monday evening for Red River and McCurtain counties until 2 a.m. has been extended. Now, it goes until 4 a.m. and covers Little River, Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada and Ouachita counties.
The Radar image from 11:15 p.m. on Monday evening shows a complex of storms just northwest of the ArkLaTex. Movement was southeast at 40 mph.
These are forecast to move into DeQueen by 1 a.m.
At 3, the rain is projected in the Texarkana area.
By 5 it's near Marshall to Magnolia.
At 7, the storms are in Shreveport.
Two hours later, the storms have mostly dissipated and departed the area.
