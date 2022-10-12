SHREVEPORT, La. - A Severe Storm Watch is in effect for southern and eastern Arkansas until 10 p.m. this evening. Hail and gusty winds are the problem areas according to the Storm Prediction Center.
A cold front is forecast to bring widely scattered storms to the ArkLaTex as it moves through tonight. Here is the forecast timeline.
At 7 p.m., the front is forecast near Texarkana with scattered storms along it.
The front moves across the I-20 corridor late in the evening with scattered storms.
After midnight, the front moves through Toledo Bend still with a few storms.
The front departs the ArkLaTex by sunrise on Thursday bringing sunny and cooler weather in it's wake.
