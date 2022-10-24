SHREVEPORT, La. - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Nacogdoches, San Augustine and Sabine counties of east Texas until 3 a.m. Gusty winds, heavy rain, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.
As of 11:51 p.m. on Monday, storms were approaching the watch area from the west at 40 mph.
By 1 a.m., the storms are forecast near Center, Texas.
At 3, the storm could be moving into Natchitoches Parish.
The line of storms is projected to exit the ArkLaTex at 4 a.m.
