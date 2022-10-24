Severe Storm Watch until 3 a.m. (Storm Prediction Center)
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Nacogdoches, San Augustine and Sabine counties of east Texas until 3 a.m.  Gusty winds, heavy rain, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.

National Weather Service Doppler Radar from Shreveport

As of 11:51 p.m. on Monday, storms were approaching the watch area from the west at 40 mph.

Forecast for 1 a.m.

By 1 a.m., the storms are forecast near Center, Texas.

Forecast for 3 a.m.

At 3, the storm could be moving into Natchitoches Parish.

Forecast for 4 a.m.

The line of storms is projected to exit the ArkLaTex at 4 a.m.

It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler, Skip Kordas and Tom Konvicka are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.

Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.

