SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 6 p.m. Hail, gusty winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes are possible.
The risk of severe weather for the rest of Friday and Friday evening is Enhanced to Moderate.
The Water Vapor imagery shows two disturbances coming our way that could help produce the potential severe weather.
Rain amounts could exceed a few inches in the heavier downpours.
Here is the projected timeline going out every couple of hours through early Saturday morning when the event is forecast to end. Bright colors indicate heavy rain and possible severe weather.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.