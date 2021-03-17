SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms rolled into east Texas early Wednesday and departed the eastern part of the ArkLaTex that afternoon.
Wind damage was reported in east Texas and one tornado was observed near Ruston.
Clouds cleared out Wednesday afternoon in the wake of the storms.
This was in response to the dry slotting shown in brown east of the parent storm in southern Oklahoma.
The dry weather will continue into the weekend.
