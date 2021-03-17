Mega 3 Doppler Radar Wednesday Afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms rolled into east Texas early Wednesday and departed the eastern part of the ArkLaTex that afternoon.

Wednesday Storm Reports

Wind damage was reported in east Texas and one tornado was observed near Ruston.

Visible Satellite Image for Wednesday Afternoon

Clouds cleared out Wednesday afternoon in the wake of the storms.

Water Vapor Image Wednesday Afternoon

This was in response to the dry slotting shown in brown east of the parent storm in southern Oklahoma.

7 Day Forecast

The dry weather will continue into the weekend.

