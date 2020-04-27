SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under an Enhanced Risk of severe storms for late Tuesday night through early Wednesday. Hail, gusty winds, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding are possible.
The weather maker responsible for this forecast was located in the Pacific Northwest Monday evening.
It's projected to swing through the area Tuesday night as shown on the Jet Stream Forecast. Red areas indicate a dynamic and potentially powerful storm.
Here is the forecast time line:
Storms are projected to reach southeast Oklahoma by 11 p.m. Tuesday night.
Texarkana may see the line by midnight.
The line is forecast to stretch from Magnolia, AR to Marshall, TX at 1 a.m.
Ringgold, Shreveport, Mansfield and Center may experience the storms at 2 a.m.
At 3 a.m., severe weather may strike Natchitoches and Toledo Bend.
Storms depart the ArkLaTex at close to 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Slow clearing begins a few hours later. By then, the rain should be well to our south.
Forecast rain amounts could exceed 2 inches in a very short period of time.
