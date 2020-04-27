Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA... BAYOU DORCHEAT AT LAKE BISTINEAU AFFECTING WEBSTER, BOSSIER, BIENVILLE AND RED RIVER PARISHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR: WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BAYOU DORCHEAT AT LAKE BISTINEAU. * UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING. * AT 8:00 PM CDT MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 142.4 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 142.5 FEET. * THE LAKE HAS FALLEN BELOW FLOOD STAGE AND WILL REMAIN BELOW FLOOD STAGE THROUGH THE WEEK INTO THE WEEKEND. * RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM RIVER STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING AT 8:00 PM CDT MONDAY WAS 142.7 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN STEADY BELOW FLOOD STAGE AND CONTINUE FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 142.4 FEET, EXPECT SOME MINOR FLOODING OF LOW AREA CAMPS, HOWEVER, ALL ACCESS ROADWAYS WILL REMAIN OPEN. &&