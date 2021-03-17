SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center expects severe weather across the ArkLaTex today. The risk ranges from slight over Oklahoma and east Texas to Moderate over south Arkansas and north Louisiana. Large hail, gusty winds and strong tornadoes could happen!
The storm system responsible was in the Texas panhandle early Wednesday morning.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Storms approach from the west near sunrise.
By 8 a.m., storms may extend from southern Oklahoma to east Texas.
During the mid morning, storms could extend from southwest Arkansas to east Texas.
Supercells may develop in far east Texas by the lunch hour.
Possible eastward moving severe storms stretch from Magnolia to Mansfield at 2 p.m.
Storms may reach across north Louisiana up into central Arkansas in the late afternoon.
The rain departs the area by early evening.
Precipitation amounts may exceed an inch near the I-30 corridor closest to the parent storm system.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.