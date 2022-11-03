SHREVEPORT, La. - There is an Enhanced Risk of severe storms for late Friday and Friday night according to the Storm Prediction Center. Gusty winds, tornadoes, hail and heavy downpours are possible.
Water Vapor imagery shows the parent storm responsible for this forecast was over the western US as of Thursday afternoon.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Storms are forecast to enter east Texas and Oklahoma at around 5 p.m.
By 7 p.m., storms may reach southwest Arkansas and extend south into east Texas.
At 10 p.m., a line of storms could extend from Arkansas through northwest Louisiana into east Texas.
At midnight, stormy weather with heavy rain could cover Arkansas south to Toledo Bend.
By 3 a.m. Saturday, the line of storms is forecast from north Mississippi to Toledo Bend. Storms could exit the area by 4 a.m.
At sunrise Saturday, clearing is expected.
Rain total could exceed an inch or two in a short period of time.
