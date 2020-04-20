SHREVEPORT, La. - A couple of rounds of severe storms are possible this week. Water Vapor imagery from Monday evening shows two weather makers that could produce these storms.
The Storm Prediction Center has the western ArkLaTex under a marginal risk early Tuesday for hail and gusty winds.
Showers and storms are forecast early Tuesday due to the disturbance over the Texas panhandle Monday evening pushing through with a weak cold front.
The severe weather threat increases both in potential intensity and aerial coverage on Wednesday. A slight risk covers all the ArkLaTex for hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.
Severe storms are expected to peak Wednesday afternoon and evening as the southern California disturbance (location Monday evening) moves through.
Heavy downpours are also possible. Rain amounts may exceed an inch or two.
