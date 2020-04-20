Possible Severe Weather Makers This Week
SHREVEPORT, La. - A couple of rounds of severe storms are possible this week.  Water Vapor imagery from Monday evening shows two weather makers that could produce these storms.

Severe Risk through 7 AM Tuesday

The Storm Prediction Center has the western ArkLaTex under a marginal risk early Tuesday for hail and gusty winds.

Early Tuesday Morning Forecast

Showers and storms are forecast early Tuesday due to the disturbance over the Texas panhandle Monday evening pushing through with a weak cold front.

Severe Risk on Wednesday

The severe weather threat increases both in potential intensity and aerial coverage on Wednesday.  A slight risk covers all the ArkLaTex for hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Severe storms are expected to peak Wednesday afternoon and evening as the southern California disturbance (location Monday evening) moves through.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Heavy downpours are also possible.  Rain amounts may exceed an inch or two.

Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for the latest.

