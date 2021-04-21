SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has most of the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms for Friday afternoon and evening. Tornadoes, hail, gusty winds and heavy downpours are possible.
The weather maker responsible was along the west US coast Wednesday morning.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Showers may arrive as early as Friday morning.
Thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon with some becoming severe.
All modes of severe weather are possible Friday evening.
Rain should end early Saturday.
A couple of inches better is expected.
Stay tuned for updates as there is some uncertainty in this forecast.
