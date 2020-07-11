SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms with damaging winds are moving south across Oklahoma late Saturday evening.
The Storm Prediction Center has the northern part of the ArkLaTex under a slight to enhanced risk of severe storms through Sunday morning. Strong damaging winds would be the culprit.
Here's the Precisioncast forecast:
Storms gather across Oklahoma late Saturday evening.
Storms approach McCurtain county, Oklahoma after midnight.
Storms move into the I-30 corridor by 4 a.m. Sunday.
Storms weaken north of I-20 at 7 a.m.
The rain dissipates by mid morning.
Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.