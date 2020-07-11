SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms with damaging winds are moving south across Oklahoma late Saturday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has the northern part of the ArkLaTex under a slight to enhanced risk of severe storms through Sunday morning.  Strong damaging winds would be the culprit.

Here's the Precisioncast forecast:

10 PM Saturday Forecast

Storms gather across Oklahoma late Saturday evening.

1 AM Sunday Forecast

Storms approach McCurtain county, Oklahoma after midnight.

4 AM Sunday Forecast

Storms move into the I-30 corridor by 4 a.m. Sunday.

7 AM Sunday Forecast

Storms weaken north of I-20 at 7 a.m.

10 AM Sunday Forecast

The rain dissipates by mid morning.

Stay Connected

RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast

It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.

Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments