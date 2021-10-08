SHREVEPORT, La. - Possible severe storms with hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes could rumble through the northern part of the ArkLaTex late Sunday night through Monday morning according to the Storm Prediction Center. The highest risk is in southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas.
The storm system responsible for this potential was moving across the Great Basin as of Friday afternoon.
The severe weather may show up shortly after midnight Sunday.
It could last until dawn on Monday. Afterward, the dynamics move out of the area and the threat diminishes.
