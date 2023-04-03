SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center indicates the chance of severe weather for the northern half of the ArkLaTex late Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail could occur.
Here is the timeline:
Storms may not develop until well after midnight and last through the late morning on Wednesday.
Forecast rain amounts are shown to be less than an inch.
