SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the northeast part of the ArkLaTex under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms on Friday. The culprits include damaging winds, isolated large hail and a few tornadoes!
A weather disturbance over southern Colorado as of Thursday afternoon is projected to move across Oklahoma, Arkansas and northeast Louisiana on Friday.
Here is the forecast for the midday Friday. The strongest storms may be in Arkansas at that time.
