SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms are possible on Friday afternoon across the ArkLaTex. All modes of severe weather could occur including tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flash flooding.
The storm system that could bring all of this was just moving into California as of Tuesday afternoon.
Here is the preliminary forecast timeline:
Lingering storms from Thursday night may begin moving into the western part of the ArkLaTex on Friday morning.
By the lunch hour, storms may redevelop and intensify as it heats up.
Storms could reach peak intensity during the late afternoon and early evening. Severe weather is possible!
The storms are projected to depart the area by late evening.
Rain amounts could add up to a couple of inches in a short period of time.
