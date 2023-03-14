SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms on Thursday afternoon and night. Tornadoes, gusty winds and large hail are possible.
A powerful storm system over the Pacific ocean as of Tuesday afternoon is forecast bring this weather event to the ArkLaTex in about 48 hours.
Heavy rain can't be ruled out. Amounts could add up to a few inches.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Showers and storms move into the western part of the ArklaTex by the lunch hour on Thursday.
Discrete and possibly severe storms could occur later in the afternoon.
Then, a line of severe storms may pass through the ArkLaTex during the evening and overnight hours.
The rain could linger through Friday morning before departing in the early afternoon.
