SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms are possible across the eastern half of the ArkLaTex on Saturday afternoon and evening according to the Storm Prediction Center. The risk is Slight (yellow) to Enhanced (orange). Gusty winds, hail and isolated tornadoes could occur.
Here is the forecast:
Storms fire up ahead of a cold front during the late afternoon.
By early evening, storms could cover much of the area with some severe.
Severe storms may stretch from Toledo Bend into southeast Arkansas at 9 p.m.
Storms are forecast to depart the ArkLaTex in the late evening.
Heaviest rainfall is projected across the eastern half of the area.
