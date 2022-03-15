SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms for late Thursday into Thursday night. The risks are for large hail and gusty winds primarily. A stray tornado is possible, but not too likely.
The storm system responsible for this outlook was moving into the western US late Tuesday evening as shown on the Water Vapor image.
Rain amounts don't look too impressive at this time. Less than a half inch is forecast.
Here's the forecast timeline:
Storms may develop during the late afternoon west of the ArkLaTex.
Then, the storms are projected to cross the area during the evening into the overnight.
The rain departs by Friday morning leaving clearing and cooler weather.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast