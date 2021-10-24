Severe Risk from the Storm Prediction Center
SHREVEPORT, La. -  There is a Slight Risk of severe storms in Oklahoma and Arkansas this evening and tonight according to the Storm Prediction Center.  A Marginal Risk extends down to the HWY-82 corridor.

Water Vapor Image of Tonight's Storm

The storm system responsible for this forecast was moving into the central plains Sunday morning.

Here is the Precisioncast forecast:

7 PM Sunday Forecast

Storms may begin to affect the I-30 corridor this evening.

10 PM Sunday Forecast

Some could be strong to severe by late evening.

12 AM Monday Forecast

Storms could still be going on in Arkansas at midnight.

2 AM Monday Forecast

Strongest storms may move out of the area by 2 a.m.

