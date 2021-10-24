SHREVEPORT, La. - There is a Slight Risk of severe storms in Oklahoma and Arkansas this evening and tonight according to the Storm Prediction Center. A Marginal Risk extends down to the HWY-82 corridor.
The storm system responsible for this forecast was moving into the central plains Sunday morning.
Here is the Precisioncast forecast:
Storms may begin to affect the I-30 corridor this evening.
Some could be strong to severe by late evening.
Storms could still be going on in Arkansas at midnight.
Strongest storms may move out of the area by 2 a.m.
