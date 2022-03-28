SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms could roll through the ArkLaTex beginning late Tuesday night through the lunch hour on Wednesday according to the Storm Prediction Center. All modes of severe weather are possible including hail, gusty winds and tornadoes embedded in a squall line.
These storms may intensify east of our area by afternoon. Thus, the risk becomes enhanced.
The parent weather system responsible for this outlook was over southern California as of Monday afternoon.
The Jet Stream Forecast shows this system arriving in the ArkLaTex by sunrise Wednesday.
Heavy rainfall could also occur. 1 to 2 inch amounts are not out of the question.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Storms may enter the ArkLaTex around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
The line is forecast near Texarkana to Marshall at 7 a.m.
At 9 a.m., the storms may be moving through Shreveport/Bossier.
By the lunch hour, the line could extend from Ruston to Toledo Bend.
Afterward, the storms may intensify as they move into a more unstable environment around the Mississippi River valley.
