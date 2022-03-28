Severe Threat for Tuesday Night and Early Wednesday (Storm Prediction Center)
SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms could roll through the ArkLaTex beginning late Tuesday night through the lunch hour on Wednesday according to the Storm Prediction Center.  All modes of severe weather are possible including hail, gusty winds and tornadoes embedded in a squall line.

Severe Risk for Wednesday (Storm Prediction Center)

These storms may intensify east of our area by afternoon.  Thus, the risk becomes enhanced.

Water Vapor Image of Wednesday's Storm System as of Monday Afternoon

The parent weather system responsible for this outlook was over southern California as of Monday afternoon.

Jet Stream Forecast for Wednesday

The Jet Stream Forecast shows this system arriving in the ArkLaTex by sunrise Wednesday.

Forecast Rain Amounts for Wednesday's Storm

Heavy rainfall could also occur.  1 to 2 inch amounts are not out of the question.

Here is the forecast timeline:

4 AM Wednesday Forecast

Storms may enter the ArkLaTex around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

7 AM Wednesday Forecast

The line is forecast near Texarkana to Marshall at 7 a.m.

9 AM Wednesday Forecast

At 9 a.m., the storms may be moving through Shreveport/Bossier.

Midday Wednesday Forecast

By the lunch hour, the line could extend from Ruston to Toledo Bend.

2 PM Wednesday Forecast

Afterward, the storms may intensify as they move into a more unstable environment around the Mississippi River valley.

Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for forecast updates.  Timing and intensity of this forecast event could change.

